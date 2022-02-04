BlackHat Tops 1-Day Volume of $371,056.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $837,147.81 and approximately $371,056.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.12 or 0.07256372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,518.41 or 0.99831689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00052333 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006613 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

