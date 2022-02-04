BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of FRA opened at $13.69 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
See Also: Convertible Shares
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.