BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FRA opened at $13.69 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

