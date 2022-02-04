BlackRock Inc. Has $109.02 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,125,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 111,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Hawkins worth $109,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 343.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 37.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.33. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

