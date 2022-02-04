BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $100,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $71,248,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after buying an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at $21,213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,650. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

