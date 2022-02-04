BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 2.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 102.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.06 on Friday, hitting $799.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,438. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $879.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $895.77. The company has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

