BlackRock Inc. Sells 137,516 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,854,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 137,516 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $104,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 40,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,035,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

