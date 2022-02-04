BlackRock Inc. Sells 139,388 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,769,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $110,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,961,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,615,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,646,000 after purchasing an additional 318,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 56.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 74.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 48.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,110,000 after purchasing an additional 534,560 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.94) EPS. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

