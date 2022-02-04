BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.60).

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

