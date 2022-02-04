BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.43) price objective on the stock.
BTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.60).
