Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) is PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for approximately 3.6% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.