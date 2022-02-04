Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.58.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.