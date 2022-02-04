BMO Capital Markets Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $225.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

NYSE UPS opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

