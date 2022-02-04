BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $335.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.88.

NYSE PAYC opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

