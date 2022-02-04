BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $335.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised Paycom Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $444.88.
NYSE PAYC opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $296.68 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
