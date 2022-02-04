Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Down to $43.50

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.50, but opened at $41.26. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $41.92, with a volume of 145,863 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 579.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

