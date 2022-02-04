Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.
NYSE:BYD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,530. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
