Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Announces Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

NYSE:BYD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,530. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $48.04 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

