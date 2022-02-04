Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.
BYD traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $71.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.
