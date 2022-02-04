Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BYD traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.61. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.