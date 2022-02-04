Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.73, but opened at $37.38. Brinker International shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 25,042 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 123.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

