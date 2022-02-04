Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

