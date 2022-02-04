Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.59). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 159.85%. The company had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ AERI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,991. The company has a market cap of $324.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.70. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 357.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.