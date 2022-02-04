Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of BNFT remained flat at $$10.24 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,714. The firm has a market cap of $342.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

