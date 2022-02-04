Brokerages Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will report sales of $46.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.70 million and the highest is $46.49 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. 28,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88. Camden National has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 46.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 146,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Camden National by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at $10,597,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

