Brokerages Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to announce $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,661,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,343. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

