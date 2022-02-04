Brokerages Anticipate Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to report sales of $30.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.50 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $24.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $115.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.28 million to $116.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.03 million, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $139.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 26.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129,117 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 93,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.27, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

