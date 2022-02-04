Brokerages Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFCG traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,039. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

