Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $106.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the highest is $110.80 million. Livent posted sales of $82.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $403.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $408.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $512.18 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $540.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. 1,208,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,200. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.