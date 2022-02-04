Brokerages Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $833.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce sales of $833.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the highest is $892.37 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $547.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

REGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 272,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,333,000 after buying an additional 61,963 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Earnings History and Estimates for Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

