Brokerages Expect The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) will announce $83.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $44.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $277.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $277.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $313.64 million, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $322.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ONE Group Hospitality.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 2,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,683. The company has a market capitalization of $396.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CAO Christi Hing sold 2,208 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $33,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 2,500 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

