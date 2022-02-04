Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 184,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,928,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $94.64. 1,596,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.85 and its 200 day moving average is $93.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

