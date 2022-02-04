Brokerages Set Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) Price Target at C$1.92

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.92.

USA has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Americas Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of USA stock opened at C$1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$170.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americas Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

