Brokerages Set Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Target Price at $117.56

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after buying an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after buying an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after acquiring an additional 357,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $95.80. 5,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

