Brokerages Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Price Target at $40.40

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CELC. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Celcuity alerts:

CELC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.53. 109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,550. The stock has a market cap of $157.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.52. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 32.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 538.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after buying an additional 319,034 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $4,661,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 121,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.