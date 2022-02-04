Brokerages Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday. Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.