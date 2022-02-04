Brokerages Set FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Price Target at $19.33

Shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FREY shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

FREY stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.08.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

