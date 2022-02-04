Brokerages Set Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Target Price at $132.75

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gecina from €140.00 ($157.30) to €135.00 ($151.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Gecina alerts:

OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$127.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 137. Gecina has a 52 week low of $124.35 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.14.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.