Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target at $9.89

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 16,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,203. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $363.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.53.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

