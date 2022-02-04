Brokerages Set Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Price Target at $29.50

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 247,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,989,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust owns, operates and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

