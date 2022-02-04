Brokers Offer Predictions for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FMBH opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 108,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

