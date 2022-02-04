Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $26.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $26.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $31.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $119.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $134.19 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,294.37.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,853.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,828.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,829.30. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $2,002.02 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total transaction of $7,151,537.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.76, for a total transaction of $10,910,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,494 shares of company stock worth $386,811,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

