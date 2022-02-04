BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

BTGOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale increased their price target on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.16) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.33.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,466. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $2.89.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.