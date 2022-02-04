Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires New Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 57,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% during the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $106.29 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.