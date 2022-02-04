Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 5,800 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,199,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,037,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,518,000 after acquiring an additional 80,251 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in ResMed by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,385,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,125,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,309,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $237.01 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

