Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $3.94 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.19 and its 200-day moving average is $156.16.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

