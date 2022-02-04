Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $5.64 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $138.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day moving average is $166.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,965 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,048 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

