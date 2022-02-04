Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 3,614.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSY opened at $37.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

