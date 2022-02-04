Canaccord Genuity Group Raises MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target to $22.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $301.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

