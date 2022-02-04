Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.90

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.90 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 60151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFX shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$386.19 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.56.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.