Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 5.82. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

