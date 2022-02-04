Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 5.82. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
