Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Trading 9% Higher

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)’s stock price traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.59. 26,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 499,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.67 million, a P/E ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter worth $46,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the second quarter worth $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

