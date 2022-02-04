CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $201,215.92 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 314,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $96.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,183.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

