Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832. Cascades has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $14.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

