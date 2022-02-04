Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 76,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after acquiring an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.98 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

